American Well’s (AMWL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.74.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $834.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 in the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.