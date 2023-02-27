Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

ADI opened at $182.94 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

