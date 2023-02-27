Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $101.38

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,134 shares of company stock valued at $525,856 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

