Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

BMWYY stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

