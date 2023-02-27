Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $113.22

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

