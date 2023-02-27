Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $68.60

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

