Analyzing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

SAB Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84% Twist Bioscience -99.23% -27.35% -22.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.57 -$17.15 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $203.57 million 5.42 -$217.86 million ($3.86) -5.02

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 431.40%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 74.49%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas segment consists of the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The EMEA segment includes Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The APAC segment consists of Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust, and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

