Analyzing Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worldline and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.60 billion 1.16 $315.08 million N/A N/A ExlService $1.41 billion 3.94 $114.76 million $4.23 39.82

Risk & Volatility

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService.

Worldline has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.13% 23.11% 12.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Worldline and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 1 0 5 0 2.67

ExlService has a consensus target price of $167.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Worldline.

Summary

ExlService beats Worldline on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline



Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal services, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty services, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment comprises of issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility and e-Transactional Services segment refers to trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility business division. The company was founded on July 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ExlService



ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

