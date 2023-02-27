Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

