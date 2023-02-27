Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces $0.45 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Aperam Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

