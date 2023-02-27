Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

ARBB stock opened at GBX 917.50 ($11.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 879.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 853.83. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($12.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.