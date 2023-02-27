ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

ARX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.