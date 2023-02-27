Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AROC. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AROC stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

