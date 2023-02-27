Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
ACA stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 304,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
