Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Trading Up 9.4 %

ACA stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 304,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile



Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

