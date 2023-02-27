argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.00.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $366.53 on Thursday. argenx has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

About argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

