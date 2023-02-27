Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and $3.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001159 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,324,280 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

