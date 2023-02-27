Artis REIT (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

