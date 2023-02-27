Ashland Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ashland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $102.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

