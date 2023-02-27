Astar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.82 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $124.60 million and $11.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

