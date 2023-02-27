Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $1.88 on Major Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00008008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $293.55 million and $26,155.93 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,417,089 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.9081882 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $27,357.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

