Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 585,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,384,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

