Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 585,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,384,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.