Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 585,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,384,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

