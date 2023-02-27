Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 3.4%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €89.76 ($95.49) and last traded at €89.98 ($95.72). Approximately 140,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.14 ($99.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($108.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Aurubis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

