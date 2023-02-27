Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.96

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.27, with a volume of 426491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $123,008 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

