Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 300.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,956. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

