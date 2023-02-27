Axie Infinity 1-Day Volume Hits $69.19 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.90 or 0.00042260 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $69.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00218581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,435.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.86651987 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $46,860,464.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

