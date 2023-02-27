Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $61.05

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.05, but opened at $64.00. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 356,668 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

