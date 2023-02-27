Baader Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of DUE stock opened at €35.38 ($37.64) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.31 and a 200-day moving average of €29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 12-month high of €36.50 ($38.83). The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

