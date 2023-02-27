Balancer Price Reaches $7.02 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Balancer has a market cap of $332.89 million and $7.00 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00029940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,608,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,435,078 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool.The protocol operates a few types of pools:Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol.”

