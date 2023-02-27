Barclays Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$31.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,799,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,906. The firm has a market cap of C$49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.85. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

