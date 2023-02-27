Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,239,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

