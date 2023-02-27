Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.96. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $4,830,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $11,659,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

