BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.05% of BeiGene worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 8.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in BeiGene by 301.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 70.2% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

BGNE stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

