Beldex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Beldex has a total market cap of $149.44 million and $2.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.00 or 0.06986551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00054865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00026969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.