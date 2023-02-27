Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.94. 1,590,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,832. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

