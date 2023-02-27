Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,634,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,346,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.74. 3,712,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.