Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.