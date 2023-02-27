Benchmark Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $58.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.