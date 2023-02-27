Benefit Street Partners LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Benefit Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Cumulus Media accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Cumulus Media worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMLS. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Noble Financial lowered their price target on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 5.7 %

About Cumulus Media

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.49. 118,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

