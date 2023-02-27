Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 427,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. PlayAGS accounts for 0.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 10,871.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 869,700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 193.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 675,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PlayAGS

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

