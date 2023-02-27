Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346,410 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.39% of Denison Mines worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Denison Mines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,915,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Denison Mines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,854,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Denison Mines by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,539,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Trading Up 3.3 %

DNN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,746. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

