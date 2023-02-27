Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,722 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 5.02% of Harley-Davidson worth $256,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $47.23. 321,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

