Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $157.19 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.17% of NetApp worth $157,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NetApp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.29. 504,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

