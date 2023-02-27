Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $384.86 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694,488 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 2.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $384,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

