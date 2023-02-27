Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,346,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576,003 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $190,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 459,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

