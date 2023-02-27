Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 2,801 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $88,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

PH traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.15. The company had a trading volume of 218,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

