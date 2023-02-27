Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 308,815 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 308,815 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 3.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of TC Energy worth $496,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TRP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.71. 593,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,101. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

