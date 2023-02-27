Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 3,559,509 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,559,509 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,044,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.