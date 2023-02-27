Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 85,195 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,195 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $307,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $94,164,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 419,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,373. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

