Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 96,852 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,599,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,852 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.03% of NortonLifeLock worth $233,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. 2,483,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

