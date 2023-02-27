Bickling Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in American Tower by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 2,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.16. 777,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,899. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

